RIDE 3 Officially Under Development, Will Launch in November

After leaking earlier this week, Milestone announced that RIDE 3 is in fact under development, and will be releasing on November 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In the announcement, Milestone revealed that RIDE 3 has been revised in many areas, including realism, customization, and will also include a much deeper motorbike encyclopedia than in years past, including more than 230 bikes divided into 7 different categories.

You can check out the announcement trailer for RIDE 3 below:

Utilizing Unreal Engine 4 to build the game, Milestone said in a press release that there will be both a large variety of tracks in the upcoming game, including GPs and Supermoto tracks, Country and City circuits, Road Races, and Drag Races for players to compete in. For a full breakdown of what’s expected when RIDE 3 launches in November, check out the full features below:

More than 230 bikes at DayOne divided into 7 categories, including a new one;

12 brand new tracks, for a total amount of 30 tracks;

Diverse customization possibilities, which will enable players to customize their bikes both from a mechanical and aesthetic point of view. Mechanical customization options will include more than 500 customizable bike parts: players will be able to create their perfect ride deciding whether to pimp their engine or intervene on brakes and suspensions, as well as modify the transmissions or adjust the wheels as they prefer. Aesthetic customization will include an innovative Livery Editor for limitless creativity, to design the livery of your dreams and share it online; Extreme realism reached thanks to the introduction of Unreal Engine 4, used for the first time in a RIDE title, which ensures a great visual rendering as well as detailed particle and lighting effects and a photorealistic level of the environments. Moreover, with the new graphic engine Milestone’s team has been able to include night modes for the first time in a ride title. Last but not least, the Drone Scanning System has been used to reproduce all tracks down to the smallest detail;

A completely revised career mode based on volumes, a unique experience that tells the story of a specific bike category, manufacturers or iconic tracks;

Improved AI, a new physics simulation and a revised collision system.

RIDE 3 launches on November 8, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.