New LEGO The Incredibles Trailer Shows Off Crimewaves Feature

It’s not much longer before the highly anticipated The Incredibles 2 releases to theaters. Naturally, this means that WB and TT Games have a LEGO game to throw into the hype pit. LEGO The Incredibles is releasing this summer near the time of the sequel.

It will feature both movies (as expected) along with a series of crimewaves for players to take care in the various hub worlds. Of course this game will have a few hub worlds. It’s a LEGO game, isn’t it?

WB Games provided the following description of this upcoming title:

Inspired by both films, LEGO® The Incredibles allows players to tackle crime as the super-powered Parr Family. You’ll get to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world, including Municiberg and New Urbem, as you use your unique super abilities to bring the city’s villains to justice. You can assemble incredible LEGO builds either on your own or team up with family and friends in two-player co-op mode for twice the fun.

You can see these crimewaves in action in the new trailer above.

The Parr Family will burst onto the PlayStation scene on June 15, 2018. There is no planned release for Vita.