Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly Endings Guide (Spoiler-Free)

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly has twelve different endings to view, and thanks to the Flowchart the game provides, it’s relatively easy to see which endings are available to unlock. However, some endings do not appear from the Flowchart branches, and other endings that do appear in the Flowchart branches aren’t obvious to see how to obtain.

The endings come from several prerequisites, but not every ending requires every type of prerequisite. These include the following:

Dialogue choices

Viewing Short Episodes

Viewing other endings first

Fortunately, the game is extremely helpful when it comes to backtracking and unlocking additional endings. The Flowchart is going to be your best friend during this trek for the endings and the various trophies for each one. Instead of starting a new game, simply load a save and start at the Flowchart chapter marked in this guide. I highly recommend keeping one save from the very last chapter for this exact purpose. Reload that one each time and pick a Flowchart chapter. The game saves your Flowchart progress automatically, so there is no need to save again in the final chapter. I’m not sure I’ve played another visual novel as helpful as this one when it comes to unlocking all the endings, that’s for sure.

I’ve ordered the endings below in accordance to their availability.

Bad Ending

This is the easiest ending to get, and none of your choices preceding this ending matter.

Chapter 4:8

Pick up the book.

Bad Ending unlocked.

Unlocks Abyss trophy.

Best Ending

The Best Ending is the second easiest ending to unlock. Most likely, this will be your first “true” ending, and unlocking this ending is the best way to unlock all of the chapters in the Flowchart you will need to access additional endings.

Prologue/Chapter 1

Unlock and watch “Conversation with Family” Short Episode.

Chapter 2:2

Choose anyone. You’ll come back to this point often to unlock individual character endings.

Watch five more Short Episodes to continue.

Chapter 3:2

Choose either “I’m afraid of knowing” or “I want to know more about Yamato.” Neither matters at this point.

Chapter 3:3

Choose either “I want to solve the mystery of this manor” or “I want to talk to someone.”

Watch three more Short Episodes to continue.

Chapter 4:3

Choose “What’s his connection to Yamato…?”

Watch four more Short Episodes, including “Promise of Marriage.” This Short Episode is required for this ending.

Chapter 4:8

Choose “Turn away from it.” The other option is a one-way ticket to the Bad Ending. You will never choose to pick up this book again.

Watch four more Short Episodes.

Chapter 4:9

Choose “I have to, whatever it takes.” This option is only available after watching “Promise of Marriage.”

Watch Summer Camp 1.

From Chapter 6:1, after Summer Camp 1, it all leads to the Best Ending.

Unlocks The Manor’s Dream trophy.

Real World Ending

Select Chapter 3:3 from the Flowchart.

Chapter 3:3

Choose “Why did I come here?”

Unlocks Prologue trophy.

Kagiha Ending

Short Episodes Required

“Accident”

“Older and Younger”

“Dating Partner”

“Snack Together”

“What I’m Afraid of”

Chapter 2:2

Choose to go with Kagiha.

Chapter 3:2

Choose “I’m afraid of knowing.”

Chapter 3:3

Choose “I want to talk to someone.”

Chapter 4:3

Choose “What’s his connection to Yamato…?”

Chapter 4:8

Turn away from the book.

Watch “Promise of Marriage” Short Episode if you haven’t already.

Chapter 4:9

Choose “I have to, whatever it takes.”

Chapter 7:1

Choose “The sound of the rain.”

Unlocks The World I Desire trophy.

Hikage Ending

Hikage’s Ending is not available until you complete another character’s ending first.

Short Episodes Required

“Twin Brother”

“Transport Method”

“While Exploring”

Chapter 2:2

Choose to go with Hikage.

Chapter 3:2

Choose either “I’m afraid of knowing” or “I want to know more about Yamato.”

Chapter 3:3

Choose “I want to solve the mystery of this manor.”

Chapter 3:4

Choose “About the Kaleidoscope.”

Unlocks Beyond the Wails trophy.

Yamato Endings

For either of Yamato’s endings, you must have the Real World Ending Unlocked first.

Short Episodes Required

“About Brothers”

“I Hate the Rain”

“Favorite Food”

“Friendly Quarrel”

“Bathing”

“In the Greenhouse”

“Long Hair”

Chapter 2:2

Choose to go with Yamato.

Chapter 3:2

Choose “I want to know more about Yamato.”

Chapter 3:3

Choose “Can Yamato really not turn back?”

Watch “Friendly Quarrel” Short Episode

Yamato Ending (#1)

Chapter 4:3

Choose “I probably shouldn’t pry.”

Unlocks Dependence Trophy.

Yamato Good Ending (#2)

Reload Chapter 4:3

Choose “What’s his connection to Yamato…?”

Chapter 4:8

Turn away from the book.

Chapter 4:9

Choose “I have to, whatever it takes.”

Chapter 6:3

Choose “I want to go now.”

Chapter 7:1

If the Kagiha Ending is unlocked, choose “A faint light.”

Unlocks Bound by Ribbon trophy.

Monshiro Endings

For either of Monshiro’s endings, Real World Ending must be unlocked first.

Short Episodes Required

“Supporter of Weirdos”

“Attracted by the Sweet Smell”

“When Were You There?”

Chapter 2:2

Choose anyone.

Chapter 3:2

Choose either dialogue option.

Chapter 3:3

Choose any dialogue option.

Chapter 4:3

Choose “What’s his connection to Yamato…?”

Chapter 4:8

Turn away from the book.

Chapter 4:9

Choose “I have to, whatever it takes.”

Chapter 6:3

Choose “I want to wait a little while.”

Monshiro Ending (#1)

Monshiro 5

Choose “Call his name.”

Unlocks Bubbles trophy.

Monshiro Good Ending (#2)

Reload Monshiro 5

Choose “Reach out even farther.”

Unlocks Return trophy.

Karasuba Endings

For either of Karasuba’s endings, Real World Ending must be unlocked first.

Short Episodes Required

“Childhood”

“Feeling of Life”

“Vulnerable State”

“Shocking Reality”

Chapter 2:2

Choose to go with Karasuba.

Chapter 3:2

Choose “I’m afraid of knowing.”

Chapter 3:3

Choose “I wish this was all a dream…”

Chapter 4:3

Choose “What’s his connection to Yamato…?”

Chapter 4:8

Turn away from the book.

Chapter 4:9

Choose “I don’t have to.”

Karasuba Ending (#1)

Chapter 4:10-1

Choose “Take his hand.”

Unlocks Blindness trophy.

Karasuba Good Ending (#2)

Reload Chapter 4:10-1

Choose “Refuse his hand.”

Chapter 6:3

Choose “I want to go now” if Monshiro Ending has been unlocked.

Chapter 7:1

Choose “A faint light” if Kagiha Ending has been unlocked.

Unlocks To the Future trophy.

If this is your final character ending, the Door to Summer trophy will unlock.

Happy Ending

The Happy Ending requires Summer Camp episodes 1-5 to be unlocked, which should have happened during the Best Ending.

Load Summer Camp 4

Choose “It’s dangerous, so let’s wait inside.”

If this is your final ending, the Lepidopterist trophy will unlock.

Additional Trophies

After seeing all of the endings, most of the trophies should pop. The only two that might not are the ones related to the Butterfly Hunt mini-game. Just keep loading Chapter 2:2 to replay the first Butterfly Hunt to get those A and S rankings for the final two trophies.

Let us know if you have any questions or any additional tips below!

