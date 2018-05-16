STALKER 2 Officially Official, Could Be for PS4 Too

Well folks, it looks as though S.T.A.L.K.E.R., the PC-only FPS survival-horror shooter, is officially getting a sequel. Presumably, it will once again be created by Ukrainian developer studio GSC Game World. Even if you’re not a PC gamer, chances are you’ve at least heard of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. at some point. Okay, while this was a PC-only game, it had an huge community following it, and for ages this community has been waiting for a new addition to the franchise.

According to a tweet from Sergey Galyonkin from GSC, we will have more info on STALKER 2 soon.

As far as the original is concerned, it was one of those games that took forever to make, and when it finally arrived it was buggy as hell. In time they fixed it, of course. On the plus side, it was also one of the most original games at the time. It had superbly complex gameplay (not in an annoying way), a fun and engaging open world, plenty to do, and above all lots of great FPS action.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was initially confirmed back in 2010, and we’ve heard little since and many have doubted that the title will ever see the light of day. Today, we have a new confirmation that leads to the stalker2.com web site and a 2021 launch window.

While this mysterious sequel doesn’t have a precise release date, it’s good to know that it’s on the way. Also, there’s a fair chance it’s coming out for current-gen consoles as well, including the PS4.