The Crew 2 Closed Beta Begins at the End of May

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that the closed beta for The Crew 2 will take place really soon, with the beta officially set to begin on May 31 at 8 am UTC and running through June 4 at 8 am UTC. Pre-load for the beta will begin for selected players on all platforms starting on May 29, and players can still sign up now by heading over to The Crew’s site.

You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below:

During the closed beta, players will be able to experience the first level of the progression system by competing across races in four disciplines – Street Race, Rally Raid, Powerboat, and Aerobatics – while racing through a fully redesigned landscape. As part of the closed beta, players will also be able to participate in the Motor Trend Classic Challenge, which takes racers to New York City and has them compete with vehicles from the street racing family.

For more information on the upcoming game, make sure to check out our preview of The Crew 2 from PAX West 2017:

Finally, I got to check out the game’s really cool replay feature. At any time the player can bring up a 3D map that shows what the player has been doing, complete with markings for when they were scoring a bunch of points. That means if they do something sweet, they can easily go back to that point and rewatch it. They can also share their results with friends. It’s really impressive how seamless the entire experience is, and watching my flight path as I did circular loops was really neat. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from The Crew 2, as I thought that switching between multiple vehicle types might be more of a gimmick than genuine innovation, but I came away really impressed. Shifting from an airplane to a boat while above the Statue of Liberty is hilarious, and the giant air that players can generate after doing such a drop is a ton of fun to watch. It’s not just goofiness, though, as all three driving types were fun to compete in during races. No matter what you’re looking for, The Crew 2 should be able to scratch that racing itch when it releases next year.

The Crew 2 will launch on June 29, 2018.