The Witcher 3 PS4 HDR Support Causing Issues for Players

If you’ll recall, back in April 2018, CD Project Red added HDR support via their patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In addition to HDR support, it’s worth noting that this patch featured a number of stability improvements, bug fixes, and other improvements for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro edition of the game. To jog your memory, here’s what the patch added:

2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode

support for 4K resolution

HDR support

enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering

higher resolutions textures

dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K)

And now for the bad news. Users are complaining a lot about the patch. Not only has it failed to address certain issues, but it appears to have added new ones. Some of the affected players are frustrated because they’ve had crappy draw distance, trees flickering in and out of view, and so on. Have a look:

For example, one user, MTaranto, mentioned a pop-in problem is “less aggressive when in 1080p” the situation is “still worse than the previous patch overall.” Furthermore, there was this: “I haven’t yet experienced any of the graphical errors while in 1080p and the framerate is solid so I’m sticking to this mode until 4k is fixed, as should all 1080p users,” revealed forum user The_Operator_XIII.

Another issue is that PlayStation 4 Pro users still don’t have full 4K support just yet. Bummer.

[Source: Polygon]