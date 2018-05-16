Metro Exodus Delayed Until Q1 2019

During their latest financial results briefing, THQ Nordic announced that Metro Exodus won’t be releasing until sometime in Q1 2019. Originally announced at E3 2017, many hoped that the game would be launching sometime this year, but that won’t happen, and fans will instead have to wait until next year to get their hands on a game that aims to be bigger than 2033 and Last Light combined.

“The development of Metro Exodus is progressing well; we are all really excited by what we are seeing,” said Deep Silver in a statement. “We have been constantly reviewing the games progress to ensure that we deliver a product that gamers and fans of the Metro series want and deserve, as well as keeping an eye on announcements from our competitor products.

THQ Nordic gave no explanation for the delay, but with the reported size of the game, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that it simply just needed more time in the oven. With E3 2018 right around the corner, THQ has promised that brand new gameplay from the upcoming title will be shown off, so fans will have that to look forward to as they wait for the calendar to turn to 2019.

For more on Metro Exodus and its reported size, check out below:

Speaking with Game Informer (via PC Gamer), creative director Andiry Prokhorov and executive producer Jon Bloch revealed that individual levels in Exodus will be larger than anything seen in the previous games. Where the biggest outdoor level in Last Light was approximately “200 meters to 100 meters,” the average size of a large location in Exodus is about two square kilometers. Players won’t be able to move back and forth between the areas, but each section will be completely open to explore once you get to it. There is more information to be found in the full interview, which you can check out above, but as it stands, players should be excited to know that Exodus is planning to be a huge game.

Metro Exodus is slated to launch sometime in 2019.