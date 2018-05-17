Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale Mode Officially Revealed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event is officially over, and while tons of fans got to see the multiplayer reveal and the official introductions to the Zombies mode, players were truly surprised when, towards the end of the event, Treyarch officially announced that a battle royale mode would be coming to Black Ops 4. The mode, titled “Blackout,” will take place on a map that Treyarch describes as the biggest one the developers have ever made. Not much about the mode was revealed, but you can check out a trailer for the mode below:

As you can tell from the trailer above, Treyarch’s first entry in the Battle Royale genre seems to be one that will include a ton of different things from the past Black Ops games. From the sound of it, the map for Blackout (which Treyarch said is 1,500x bigger than Nuketown) will feature a blend of fan-favorite locations from the past 10 years of Black Ops. Popular weapons, vehicles, and other items will also make their way into the mode, and Treyarch has said players can expect to traverse the map through land, sea, and air.

For more on Blackout, check out below for how Treyarch describes the mode:

In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe. It’s a collision course bringing together the worlds of Black Ops in an all-out survival and elimination experience featuring weapons; equipment; land, sea, and air vehicles; RC-XDs; traps; and even Zombies in an experience that is uniquely Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches on October 12, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.