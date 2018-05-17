Check Out the Brand New Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Trailer
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event is underway now, and Treyarch kicked things off in a huge way, revealing the very first look at multiplayer in the game with a chaotic trailer filled with new specialists, new weapons, and lots of explosions.
As you can tell from the trailer above, there’s a lot going on. Thankfully, Treyarch will be unveiling more and more about the game throughout the event, so by the end of it, we should know a whole lot about the upcoming Black Ops 4. So far, Treyarch has confirmed that the multiplayer aspects of the game will 100% boots to the ground, meaning there is no more wall running or thrust jumping, something which fans grew to detest since its implementation in games past.
Remember, the reveal event is still going on right now, so tune in if you can. Of course, if you can’t watch the stream then fear not, as we’ll be covering everything that shows up during the reveal to make sure you’re all up to date on what the new Call of Duty is ready to bring. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for news on what some rumors have said Black Ops 4 will include:
No further details have been revealed, but some rumors say that Black Ops 4 will be set in modern day with a definitively boots on the ground attitude. Call of Duty’s foray in future tech and science fiction hasn’t previously been received all too well, so it makes sense for Treyarch to reign things in and bring Black Ops back to the dark mystery that the series was originally known for. Call of Duty: WWII’s return to that classic Call of Duty helped the series to rebound, and I’d expect Treyarch to revisit some of that nostalgia in their own line of the series.