Check Out the Brand New Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Trailer

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event is underway now, and Treyarch kicked things off in a huge way, revealing the very first look at multiplayer in the game with a chaotic trailer filled with new specialists, new weapons, and lots of explosions.

As you can tell from the trailer above, there’s a lot going on. Thankfully, Treyarch will be unveiling more and more about the game throughout the event, so by the end of it, we should know a whole lot about the upcoming Black Ops 4. So far, Treyarch has confirmed that the multiplayer aspects of the game will 100% boots to the ground, meaning there is no more wall running or thrust jumping, something which fans grew to detest since its implementation in games past.

Remember, the reveal event is still going on right now, so tune in if you can. Of course, if you can’t watch the stream then fear not, as we’ll be covering everything that shows up during the reveal to make sure you’re all up to date on what the new Call of Duty is ready to bring. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for news on what some rumors have said Black Ops 4 will include: