Days Gone is Nothing The Like Last of Us

People have compared The Last of Us to Days Gone quite a lot. So, just how is Days Gone similar to Last of Us? Well, it really isn’t. They’ve been compared so much that it has become apparent the developers of Days Gone are getting a bit annoyed by it. Days Gone creative director John Garvin was recently asked if he was “sick of Last of Us comparisons,” to which he just replied: “Yes.”

The inevitable comparison comes from the fact that Days Gone and The Last of Us are quite simply using a very similar premise – survival mechanics and, yes, zombies, of course. Fresh gameplay from Days Gone shows that the games are not similar.

When pressed further with the statement, “Well, it is a bit like though, right?” Garvin said, “No, except that it’s a third-person action-adventure game where you’re killing creatures that aren’t zombies.” Hmm, fair enough. So yeah, Days Gone and The Last of Us are quite simply using a very similar premise – survival mechanics and, yes, zombies, of course.

However, Bend Studio’s Days Gone is, in fact, an open-world action adventure, and just by looking at the 50-minute gameplay footage above, I think you can tell that there are major differences. What’s more, the game is shaping up nicely and at this stage looks very promising indeed.

[Source: Game Informer YouTube]