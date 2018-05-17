Bungie Preparing ‘Experimental PVP Content’ for Destiny 2 Crucible Labs

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2, you should know then that more updates are on the way for Bungie’s shooter. Check out the Destiny 2 roadmap. In addition to the expected changes, they’ve smuggled in the Destiny 2 Crucible Labs update. Starting on May 29, 2018, the Destiny 2‘s PvP mode will host “experimental” new content, as confirmed by the creators of the game.

Development studio Bungie has recently released Destiny 2: Warmind. Our resident expert for all things Destiny-related will give you the lowdown on that one, if you missed it by any chance.

Word from design lead Derek Carroll is:

Update 1.2.1 will include a new feature intended to give you a peek behind the scenes and a louder voice in our creative process.

Crucible Labs will give every player of Destiny 2 access to experimental PvP content. We’ll then have a chance to solicit your feedback to guide our final iterations. You’ll learn more about Labs before launch.

Let’s face it, Bungie rarely talks about features this close to the update launch. And yet, they did, which is mighty nice of them. It’s kind of like they are making up for the relatively poor launch. The Destiny 2 Crucible Lab update means they are continuing down the road to win fans back.

[Source: Bungie.net]