Dynasty Warriors 9 Gets a New Title Update Patch to Version 1.09

Koei Tecmo has released a new title update patch for Dynasty Warriors 9, which brings the game up to version 1.09. This update adds a new feature to Photo Mode while making some other improvements and bug fixes.

You can read the official patch notes right below:

Added the feature “Frame by Frame Advance” to Photo Mode.

Improved the rate at which battle messages are displayed.

Improved the movement of soldiers and officers during battle.

Corrected an issue in which the Chapter 2 Mission “Defeat Dong Bai” could sometimes not be completed.

Corrected an issue in which, during the Chapter 4 Key Mission “Reclaim Xiapi”, when playing as Shu, the game would incorrectly recognize enemies as allies and vice versa.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

Ever since the Photo Mode was added in the title update patch to version 1.06, Koei Tecmo has been adding more features to this mode that lets players make further adjustments to snapshots that can be taken from the game.

This patch also comes on the same day as the release of the additional weapons DLC pack, which adds three returning weapons that can be equipped with certain characters to unlock more attacks. These are Zhang He‘s Claws, Xu Shu‘s Fencing Sword (Sword and Hook), and Wang Yi‘s Emei Piercers.

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released worldwide since last February with a huge roster of 90 playable characters. In the coming months, Koei Tecmo will release another DLC pack that turns the four unique NPCs—Yuan Shu, Hua Xiong, Dong Bai, and Xiahouji—into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]