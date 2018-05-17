Japanese Sales Chart: God of War Drops a Bit, But Still Selling Well

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and the God of War sales continue to do well. Thanks to the high acclaim the game is getting and the excitement around it, it has remained firmly entrenched in the top 10 for the second third week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to take the top spot, as the newly released Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze did well enough to supplant everyone for the top spot. Elsewhere on the charts, Far Cry 5 continues to hold onto a spot in the top 20, with not many other well-known PlayStation 4 titles making their way to the top sellers.

Thanks to it being another somewhat slow week, no new titles did well enough to make it into the top 20, so a lot of the games on the list have already been out for at least a week. According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from May 7 to May 13, 2018:

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Switch) – 25,886 (114,307) Jinkkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PS4) – 15,172 (179,432) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) -12,966 (2,310,403) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 10,383 (1,532,201) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) – 9,818 (158,385) Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 9,414 (492,230) God of War (PS4) – 6,473 (98,579) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 5,754 (986,181) Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PSVR) – 5,580 (79,882) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 4,597 (1,721,235) The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Switch) – 4,318 (78,956) Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon (3DS) – 3,125 (1,631,988) Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 2,581 (51,295) Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) – 2,146 (43,149) Cities: Skyline PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) – 1,977 (27,066) Far Cry 5 (PS4) – 1,960 (133,748) Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (3DS) – 1,884 (407,189) 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 1,866 (443,548) Arms (Switch) – 1,714 (405,118) Detective Pikachu (3DS) – 1,637 (79,050) Systems (Previous Week) Switch – 31,720 (53,113) PlayStation 4 – 12,534 (25,064) PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,154 (9,930) New 2DS LL – 3,639 (6,545) New 3DS LL – 2,331 (3,509) PlayStation Vita – 2,229 (5,502) 2DS – 384 (731) Xbox One – 126 (161) Xbox One X – 42 (27)

[Source: Gematsu]