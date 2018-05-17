HAIMRIK On its Way to PS4, Avoiding Death With Words

Haimrik, which is in the works over at indie development studio Below the Game, represents a rather original take on the action adventure genre. Here’s the word:

Players will have to choose their words carefully when guiding Haimrik, a young scribe and the game’s main hero, on his perilous journey through the treacherous pages of the Words Warriors’ magical book. Encountering various types of enemies, finding his way through intricate puzzles and completing tricky tasks, Haimrik gradually uncovers more about the origin of his newly-acquired powers. Becoming a Word Warrior himself, he literally walks on words, activating some and turning them into physical objects. If the word “fire” burns him to a crisp, then “water” can help him deal with it.

That’s not all. It was noted that there are plenty of words in Haimrik’s dictionary, which means players need to find the right combination stop the hero from dying a terrible, bloody death.

They have uncovered more cool facets about the game. We know that Haimrik will contain:

Unique action adventure built upon interactive words.

Medieval comedy full of dark humor and over-the-top cartoon violence.

Rare sepia-toned view of a medieval fantasy world.

Eccentric characters to meet and adventure with, like the lioness Masamba who will protect Haimrik from harm… when she’s not trying to eat him.

The game is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2018 on Windows PC via SteamTM and other digital stores, and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One via digital download.

Learn more on the game’s official web site.