Is Hideo Kojima Making the New E3 Trailer for Death Stranding?

Legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima just tweeted something that would put fans’ pants with ants:

While I was trying to edit by installing 4K materials, my PC couldn’t operate smoothly enough due to horsepower shortage. No chance for linear editing. I shall edit with 2K for a while. pic.twitter.com/0ISSBA5Z3q — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 17, 2018

It seems like a new trailer for the latest Hideo Kojima Game, Death Stranding, is in the works. This might be the E3 trailer we’ve been dying to see all this time.

The trailer might put more context on just what Death Stranding is. Or it could just feature more babies giving a thumbs up. Or more Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus.

Kojima sure knows how to play his cards in making people crave more. What do you guys think? Will this probably the Death Stranding trailer we’ve been waiting for? Will it be gameplay trailer? Or a cinematic trailer again? Can’t wait to hear your thoughts on this one!