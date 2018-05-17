Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Release Date Has Been Confirmed in Japan

Until now, we haven’t heard anything about the release timeframe for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker even after the open beta was held last February. Just today, the game’s release date has been confirmed in Japan.

Ryokutya, a Japanese game news blog, reported from Jump magazine that the Japanese release date for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has been confirmed to be August 30. Early purchase bonuses of the game are also reported to be a 7-day PlayStation Plus subscription code and an alternate costume for the 7th Hokage: Naruto Style 2nd.

Shinobi Striker has been promoted as a mainly online game where playing it offline would only give you access to a limited number of modes, hence the PlayStation Plus subscription code included in the bonus as online multiplayer in the full game will require players to subscribe to the service. Ryokutya also notes the following line in the Jump magazine article:

This title is an online versus action game. Internet connection is required for gameplay.

Last month, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker‘s producer Noriaki Niino uploaded a video explaining the feedback they got from the last open beta, while also teasing that Bandai Namco will hold another open beta in around late July or early August.

Considering the release date of Shinobi Striker, which is currently confirmed to be August 30 in Japan, the upcoming new beta should likely be held to make some final adjustments.

[Source: Ryokutya]