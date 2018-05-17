Report: Fallout 3 Anniversary Edition Leaked, Could be Coming to PS4

It’s officially E3 season, which means that tons of rumors, potential leaks, and revelations will be flying all over the place over the next couple of weeks. Earlier today, a new rumor regarding the upcoming Nintendo E3 briefing popped up, apparently revealing the fact that a Fallout 3 Anniversary Edition would be announced during the briefing.

Normally, we wouldn’t cover what Nintendo was announcing during E3, but with a game like Fallout 3 being possibly announced, it’s not out of question to think that other console versions of the game would be announced. According to the rumor, the game will still be developed by Bethesda, and no other information other than the title has been reported.

Of course, this should all be taken with a huge grain of salt, as these things are always long shots to becoming true. Still, Fallout 3 is nearly 10 years old, which is right around when these kinds of iconic games usually get the re-release treatment. Either way, we won’t have very long to wait, as the Nintendo E3 briefing is less than a month away.

In case you’ve somehow never played Fallout 3, make sure to check out our review of the game from way back in 2008:

Fallout 3 was one hell of a fantastic ride with genuinely emotional, creepy, exciting, and gut-wrenching moments strewn all throughout the experience. Dialogue was superb, the V.A.T.S. combat system is very elegant (lots and lots of beautiful gun-porn), and Fallout relies heavily on player choice for the ultimate outcome of the game to be determined. There are quite a few different endings, so I recommend playing through the game multiple times. It’s quite easy to lose yourself in this wonderful title, from the birth of your character, to the simplified-yet-effective class and customization system…everything feels well thought-out and cared for. Yeah, Fallout does have its share of bugs and clipping issues, but an open-world game is the hardest type to get perfectly error-free. There are too many variables to cover to have a perfect handle on everything that could possibly happen. None of the issues I encountered were game-breaking, and the PSN-freeze was apparently fixed with the recent patch. That patch contained trophies as well.

