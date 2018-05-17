Touhou Gensou Wanderer Reloaded Trailer Shows Gameplay and More Details

NIS America had announced that Touhou Genso Wanderer will finally be having a western release, in the form of Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded.

The game, dubbed as having a “roguelike” gameplay, is featured in this new gameplay trailer. More details about the game can be found below, via NIS America:

If you’ve been curious about the roguelike gameplay of Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded, check out our newest Gameplay Trailer! Featuring the original cast from Touhou Genso Wanderer, in addition to a brand-new cast of characters and a whole new story arc including the spunky magician Marisa and the wind priestess Sanae, you’ll be exploring for hours on end in the dungeons of the Tower of Desire.

The definitive edition of a roguelike masterpiece! Based on the “Touhou Project” world, Touhou Genso Wanderer is a roguelike RPG where the layout of the dungeons and the treasure you’ll find in them will change every time you play. Packed with a ton of content to discover and explore, it’s an addicting experience that will make you want to rack up hours and hours of play time. Easy for beginners to understand, yet filled with advanced options for pros, anyone can enjoy this game to their heart’s content!

Your favorite Touhou Characters

Jam-packed with over 120 different friends and foes from the world of Touhou, this game may be the biggest Touhou banquet yet! All their abilities and unique characteristics from their original games are represented here. Loads of them will even make appearances in the many exciting story campaigns!

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded will arrive on PlayStation on July 17, 2018 for North America. European players will have the game on July 20, albeit, only in digital form.