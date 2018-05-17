Treyarch Makes It Officially Official: There Will Be No Black Ops 4 Campaign

We’ve heard that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will not have a single-player campaign before, but Treyarch has made it officially official.

Treyarch chairman Mark Lamia confirmed it while talking to the media prior to their big reveal event today. This will be the first time the military shooter will not have a campaign mode. However, while the game won’t have a specific campaign, it will have other modes that players can play alone.

“Zombies has a couple of different modes that [the developers] have set up to be able to play solo,” he said. It will still be a co-op mode, but players can play with three AI partners if they wish. He also explained that this mode is telling a new story about this merry band traveling through time.

In addition, the multiplayer component will include Solo Missions that contain their own narrative. He said the main point of these Solo Missions is to allow players to hone specific skills.

“It’ll be a narrative fiction. There’s a story here, but it’s being told inside of the multiplayer universe,” he explained. He stressed that these missions go “way deeper” than the narrative of Black Ops 3. With these missions, Black Ops 4 will offer “more narrative and character depth in multiplayer than ever before,” according to co-studio head Dan Bunting.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set for release on October 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Polygon]