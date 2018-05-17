PSA: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Reveal Event Takes Place Today

Ever since the report earlier this year that the next Call of Duty game would be Black Ops 4, players have been waiting for a chance to see the game in action. Now, they won’t have to wait very long, as in just 45 minutes, Treyarch and Activision will be unveiling the first official look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and thankfully it will be available to stream.

Starting at 10 am PT, players can tune into YouTube (linked above) or go to the Call of Duty Twitch page to check out the reveal. Of course, if you can’t watch the stream then fear not, as we’ll be covering everything that shows up during the reveal to make sure you’re all up to date on what the new Call of Duty is ready to bring. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for news on what some rumors have said Black Ops 4 will include:

No further details have been revealed, but some rumors say that Black Ops 4 will be set in modern day with a definitively boots on the ground attitude. Call of Duty’s foray in future tech and science fiction hasn’t previously been received all too well, so it makes sense for Treyarch to reign things in and bring Black Ops back to the dark mystery that the series was originally known for. Call of Duty: WWII’s return to that classic Call of Duty helped the series to rebound, and I’d expect Treyarch to revisit some of that nostalgia in their own line of the series.

Are you excited about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Let us know!