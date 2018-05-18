Watch the Official BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle RWBY Highlight Trailer

Arc System Works has published a new BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle trailer that highlights RWBY, the American animated series from Rooster Tooth which is one of the series featured in this BlazBlue crossover game, along with other fighting game series Under Night In-Birth and Persona 4 Arena.

The four main characters of RWBY: Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long, will make their appearances in this game. You can watch the English trailer right above, where they are voiced by the original voice actresses Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, and Barbara Dunkelman.

Arc System Works has also uploaded the Japanese version of the trailer at Niconico Video, where the characters are respectively voiced by Saori Hayami, Yoko Hikasa, Yu Shimamura, and Ami Koshimizu.

The open beta demo, which was held last week (and is still fully accessible offline if you pre-ordered the game digitally on PlayStation Store), had Ruby and Weiss as selectable characters, as they are part of the 20-character roster available at launch. While most of the 20 additional characters will be paid DLC, Blake and Yang are confirmed to be available for free to all players.

Arc System Works has even confirmed that Blake will be available to download from May 31, the launch date in Japan and Asia. However, as of this writing, they still haven’t confirmed yet on whether Yang will also be available on the same day or not.

The crossover fighting game BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released first in Japan and Asia on May 31, then in North America on June 5, and in Europe on June 22.

[Source: Arc System Works]