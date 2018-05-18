Green Hell Shows How Hard it is Surviving in the Amazon in their new Gameplay Trailer

The Amazon is still a very virgin place, as we still haven’t explored every nook and cranny of the place. But what if you were left inside the jungle, with your only hopes of survival is your own abilities and you own tenacity of clinging to life? Welcome to Green Hell.

Creepy Jar, has announced their new psychological survival simulator, Green Hell. Set in the Amazon rainforest, players are introduced to the dangers of the place where almost everything is after your life.

Key features of the game include:

Realistic Survival Simulator – Green Hell puts great focus on realism in both its world building and gameplay. Everything that is crafted or built is necessary for survival, and was consulted on with experts. The Amazon is not a typical forest; threats are literally crawling under your skin. Psychological Thriller – Waking up in the middle of the Amazon with no recollection of how you got there or how you’ll get out, the hardest battle you’ll face is the fight against yourself and your weaknesses and fears. Fully Alive Amazon Rainforest – Every effort has gone into recreating the lush world of the Amazon in painstaking detail. An exotic and dangerous place, this jungle is filled with many hazards beyond predators including toxic plants, illnesses and infections, all waiting to bring the player to their demise. Body Inspection – Dangers lurk around every bend but they also live under your very skin. Paramount to your survival is checking your body for parasites, infections, and wounds. Take care or suffer the consequences.

Creepy Jar, developer of Green Hell, is made up of of ex-Techland Warsaw team members that brought us games such as Dying Light, Dead Island, and Nail’d.

Green Hell will be out for early access on the PC this summer, and will have a console release at a later date.