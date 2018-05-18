Kingdom Hearts 3 Leak Reveals the Fix-it-Felix Jr. Game and Wreck-it-Ralph Himself

Off-screen images from Imgur, taken from the Premium Showcase event, has given us some major leaks on the current condition of Kingdom Hearts III.

Images reveal that Ralph from the movie Wreck-it-Ralph will be in the KH3, as well as the Fix-it-Felix Jr. game shown on the same movie. This is all happening while Sora and the gang is in the Toy Story “world.”

Might he possibly be a side story-related character? Will this appearance mark a new summon for Sora? Who knows! Maybe you have an idea and would want to share it to us down on the comments below.