PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

No Man’s Sky Next Update Features Full Multiplayer Capabilities

May 18, 2018Written by John Abrena

no mans sky release date

No Man’s Sky, a highly hyped game made by Hello Games, had some pretty rough start. But that all may change now that it’s next update, No Man’s Sky Next, is finally around the corner. Sean Murray himself tweeted that a full multiplayer update for No Man’s Sky will be available on July 24, with a simultaneous launch on their Xbox One release.

According to a post Murray did on Xbox Wire:

We’ve been playtesting multiplayer for the last six months, and the game has evolved into a very new experience that we think the community will enjoy.

For example, you’ll be able to explore the universe with your friends, or bump into random travelers. You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive. Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players. Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies. Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

That’s always been the potential I think everyone could see in what we were making, it’s been a lot of hard work, but thanks to team and the community we are so glad to finally able to make it a reality.

Will this Next update finally release No Man’s Sky’s real potential? We’d like to know your thoughts below!

Tags: , , ,
Green Hell Shows How Hard it is Surviving in the Amazon in their new Gameplay Trailer
Kingdom Hearts 3 Leak Reveals the Fix-it-Felix Jr. Game and Wreck-it-Ralph Himself
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.