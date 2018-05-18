No Man’s Sky Next Update Features Full Multiplayer Capabilities

No Man’s Sky, a highly hyped game made by Hello Games, had some pretty rough start. But that all may change now that it’s next update, No Man’s Sky Next, is finally around the corner. Sean Murray himself tweeted that a full multiplayer update for No Man’s Sky will be available on July 24, with a simultaneous launch on their Xbox One release.

Play No Man’s Sky with your friends online July 24th A free update for PS4, PC, and launch on Xbox. Explore together, meet random travellers, build shared bases, dog fight, race vehicles. We’re so happy this is ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つFINALLY༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ happening pic.twitter.com/m4iOujJFVY — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 18, 2018

According to a post Murray did on Xbox Wire:

We’ve been playtesting multiplayer for the last six months, and the game has evolved into a very new experience that we think the community will enjoy. For example, you’ll be able to explore the universe with your friends, or bump into random travelers. You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive. Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players. Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies. Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online. That’s always been the potential I think everyone could see in what we were making, it’s been a lot of hard work, but thanks to team and the community we are so glad to finally able to make it a reality.

Will this Next update finally release No Man’s Sky’s real potential? We’d like to know your thoughts below!