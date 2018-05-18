Time to Save on Imports with Ultimate Summer Sale at Play-Asia

The Play-Asia ultimate summer sale is going on and if you have been looking for some great import deals, now is the time to visit Play Asia and take advantage of over 4000 products discounted, up to 90% off! There are over 17 pages of discounts for the PlayStation 4 and 5 pages for the PlayStation Vita. You can even find some really cool deals for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3, should you feel so inclined.

Some of the highlights from the summer sale include:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation Vita

To see the rest of the sales, Click here for PS4 and PS Vita. If you’re looking to purchase, you can save $3 by using the code “PSLIFE” at Play-Asia.com. Just remember to check this out while these items are still in stock.