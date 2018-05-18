PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Time to Save on Imports with Ultimate Summer Sale at Play-Asia

May 18, 2018Written by Cameron Teague

 

Play Asian Ultimate Summer Sale

The Play-Asia ultimate summer sale is going on and if you have been looking for some great import deals, now is the time to visit Play Asia and take advantage of over 4000 products discounted, up to 90% off! There are over 17 pages of discounts for the PlayStation 4 and 5 pages for the PlayStation Vita. You can even find some really cool deals for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3, should you feel so inclined.

Some of the highlights from the summer sale include:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation Vita

To see the rest of the sales, Click here for PS4 and PS Vita.  If you’re looking to purchase, you can save $3 by using the code “PSLIFE” at Play-Asia.com. Just remember to check this out while these items are still in stock.

