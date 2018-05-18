NA Flash Sale Live, Get Em While You Can!

The North American PlayStation Store flash sale has gone live, with over 100 titles to choose from. Sale will be running from now until May 21 at 8am PDT. Check out the full list of sales for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita below. Some highlights of the sale include Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Persona 4 Golden, Mafia III, and Titanfall 2.

Prices are the same no matter if you have Plus or not.

PlayStation 4

Alienation $5.99

Among the Sleep $5.99

Arizona Sunshine $15.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition $14.99

Beach Buggy Racing $2.49

Bound $7.99

Catlateral Damage $2.99

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare $6.59

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition $9.89

CounterSpy $5.99

Darkest Dungeon $9.99

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition $4.49

Dead Rising $5.99

Dead Rising 2 $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record $5.99

Dead Rising Triple pack $17.84

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $7.49

Dick Wilde $5.99

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle $8.99

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition $9.99

EA Family Bundle $9.99

Energy Invasion $1.19

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood $4.94

Escape Plan Ultimate $5.99

Euro Fishing $7.99

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture $5.99

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition $21.99

Fat Princess Adventures $2.99

Firewatch $4.99

Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle $5.49

Game of Thrones – Season Pass $7.99

Guilty Gera Xrd REV 2 $15.99

Gunjack $1.99

Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition $15.99

Here They Lie $7.99

Inside $6.99

Jak 3 $7.49

Jak and Daxter Bundle $15.99

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy $7.49

Jak II $7.49

Jak X: Combat Raacing $7.49

Journey $5.99

Journey: Collector’s Edition $9.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight $3.99

King’s Quest: Season Pass $9.99

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection $9.89

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $2.99

Life is Strange Complete Season $4.99

Limbo $1.99

Limbo & Inside Bundle $8.99

LocoRoco 2 Remastered $7.49

LocoRoco Remastered $5.99

Mafia III $15.99

Marooners 3.99

Matterfall $7.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $4.99

Monster Jam: Crush It! $5.99

MotoGP 17 $14.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect $5.99

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame $14.99

NBA 2K18 $19.79

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition $32.99

NBA 2K18 Gold Edition $49.49

Need for Speed $4.99

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition $6.24

Need for Speed Rivals $4.99

Ne Machina $5.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty $4.99

Party Golf $2.99

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition $3.74

Pierhead Arcade $5.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare $4.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 $4.99

Rayman Legends $9.99

Resident Evil $7.99

Resident Evil 0 $7.99

Resident Evil 4 $7.99

Resident Evil 5 $7.99

Resident Evil 6 $7.99

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition $11.99

Ride 2 $17.99

Ride 2 Special Edition $23.99

Rogue Legacy $4.24

Skullgirls 2nd Encore $9.99

Slender: The Arrival $3.49

SOMA $8.99

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition $7.49

Styx: Shards of Darkness $12.49

Super Meat Boy $3.74

The Crew Ultimate Edition $14.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 $7.49

Thief $2.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $5.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $8.99

Trine 2: Complete Story $2.99

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power $5.49

Trine Enchanted Edition $2.24

Unravel $4.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $11.99

Verdun $7.99

VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club $7.99

Watch Dogs $9.89

WWE 2K18 $29.99

WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition $40.49

PlayStation 3

Alice: Madness Returns $4.99

Battlefield 3 $4.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition $14.99

BioShock Infinite $5.99

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare $3.74

CounterSpy $5.99

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition $7.49

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition $7.49

Dead Space Ultimate Edition $6.24

Dragon Age II $4.99

Dragon Age: Origins $4.99

Game of Thrones – Season Pass $7.99

Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition $15.99

Jak and Daxter Collection $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home $3.99

King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight $3.99

King’s Quest: Season Pass $9.99

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection $9.89

Life is Strange Complete Season $4.99

Limbo $1.99

Mirror’s Edge $3.74

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit $3.99

Need for Speed Most Wanted $2.49

Need for Speed Rivals $4.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty $4.99

Rogue Legacy $4.24

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition $3.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 $7.49

Thief $1.49

Tomb Raider Digital Edition $3.99

PlayStation Vita

CounterSpy $5.99

Darkest Dungeon $9.99

Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition $15.99

Limbo $1.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty $4.99

Persona 4 Golden $7.99

Rogue Legacy $4.24

Skullgirls 2nd Encore $9.99

Super Meat Boy $3.74

Let us know in the comments if you are picking up anything.