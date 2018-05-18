SoulCalibur VI Confirmed Adding Yoshimitsu to the Roster

After previously adding Taki, Bandai Namco has just confirmed the addition of another character to SoulCalibur VI‘s playable roster. Enter Yoshimitsu, the Manji clan ninja who has been making regular appearances in both of Bandai Namco’s most popular fighting game franchises Tekken and SoulCalibur.

In the Japanese version, which you can watch at the above trailer, Yoshimitsu is being voiced by the legendary voice actor Norio Wakamoto. You can also watch the English version trailer which has been uploaded by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

Here’s the English description of Yoshimitsu as quoted from an official tweet from SoulCalibur‘s Twitter account:

Welcome Yoshimitsu back to the stage of history! His clan was destroyed by the ire of a powerful warlord. As the lone survivor, Yoshimitsu, dedicated his life to his clan’s martial arts. With his excellent swordsmanship, he was the greatest swordsmen of his time!

SoulCalibur VI is slated to have around 20 playable characters, based on the slots from the character selection screen seen in the game’s early demo builds. As of this reveal, twelve playable characters have been revealed. You can check the currently confirmed roster list right below:

Heishiro Mitsurugi Sophitia Alexandra Grøh Nightmare Kilik Chai Xianghua Ivy Zasalamel Siegfried Schtauffen Taki Yoshimitsu Geralt of Rivia (Guest character from The Witcher)

The weapon-based fighting game SoulCalibur VI will be released sometime within 2018 worldwide.

[Source: Bandai Namco]