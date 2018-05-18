Treyarch Shines More Light on Map Mechanics for the New Blackout Mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Treyarch had just announced a battle royale mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 called Blackout on their full reveal event.

Now, Black Ops 4 producer Miles Leslie had some things he wants to relay regarding the new mode. These information reveals how Blackout mode will differentiate itself from popular battle royale games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds:

Here are the facts: the biggest Call of Duty map ever with the most players we’ve ever had in Call of Duty history playing together. For us, it’s about crafting the experience. The numbers aren’t even important to us. We’re not talking about specific numbers. We’re in a unique position where we can draw on our history across all of Black Ops. You loved Reznov, now you can play as him. You love the Zombies characters, you can play as them. All the vehicles and weapons from past games. Sprinkling in landmarks for different games, so you can say, ‘Let’s go to the Nuketown sign or Nuketown house.’ Not saying we’re putting empty maps in Blackout, because it’s designed for the experience, but you’ll be able to pick up on those landmarks in some really cool ways. This really ties into a different experience for a battle royale game.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 mark a new battle royale system that we have never seen before? Let us know your thoughts on the comments below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches on October 12, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: US Gamer]