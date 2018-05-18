UK PlayStation Store Weekend Discounts Live – Horizon Zero Dawn, GTAV, CoD WWII, More!
The latest UK weekend discounts for PS4 games are now live, people. Sony has officially unveiled a whole bunch of titles, all of which have lower prices this weekend via the PlayStation Store. The PlayStation Store weekend discounts are going to last until Monday, May 21.
According to an update, posted on the PlayStation Blog, the offers include Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe and more.
Jump to the PlayStation Store to check out all the product details and such:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Great White Shark Card Bun…
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
- L. A. Noire
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Ya know, as far as The Playstation Store weekend discounts go, that’s a pretty tasty list up there. Hm, I think I never completed LA Noire, because it was so freakin’ buggy on the Xbox 360. Might be jumping into that.
So, folks, what will you be grabbing this weekends?
[Source: PlayStation Blog]