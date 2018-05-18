UK PlayStation Store Weekend Discounts Live – Horizon Zero Dawn, GTAV, CoD WWII, More!

The latest UK weekend discounts for PS4 games are now live, people. Sony has officially unveiled a whole bunch of titles, all of which have lower prices this weekend via the PlayStation Store. The PlayStation Store weekend discounts are going to last until Monday, May 21.

According to an update, posted on the PlayStation Blog, the offers include Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe and more.

Jump to the PlayStation Store to check out all the product details and such:

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle

GTAV, Starter Pack & Great White Shark Card Bun…

GTAV, Starter Pack & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

GTAV, Starter Pack & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle

L. A. Noire

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Ya know, as far as The Playstation Store weekend discounts go, that’s a pretty tasty list up there. Hm, I think I never completed LA Noire, because it was so freakin’ buggy on the Xbox 360. Might be jumping into that.

So, folks, what will you be grabbing this weekends?

