Ubisoft Will Release an ‘Unannounced Franchise Title’ By March 2019

Ubisoft’s latest financial report has revealed that the company is working on an “unannounced franchise title” that it will release in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2019.

The mystery title is mentioned alongside The Crew 2, The Division 2, and the recently delayed Skull & Bones but no further information is available at this time.

Far Cry 5 has only just released so it’s safe to rule another iteration out by March next year. Another Assassin’s Creed game is also unlikely considering Ubisoft announced that it’s moving away from an annual release schedule and the current title, Origins, continues to perform well. We have heard reports that the next Assassin’s Creed title, which may be set in Greece, will be out in 2019 but a fall release is more likely than a Q1 release, going by past trends.

Watch Dogs? Another Tom Clancy title (the rumored Splinter Cell, perhaps)? Your guess is as good as ours.

In a recent earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot talked about Fortnite‘s success, and said that the developer is “looking at innovation coming from competitors.” However, Guillemot doesn’t want Ubisoft to be a “copy cat.” The studio adds to the growing list of AAA publishers that have noted Fortnite‘s impact on the industry, with many now working on Battle Royale games.

What do our readers think Ubisoft is working on?

