Paradox Announces Age of Wonders: Planetfall for Consoles and PC, Trailer Released

Paradox Interactive announced during PDXCON that the next game in the Age of Wonders series, Planetfall, will release on consoles and PC sometime in 2019.

In development at Triumph Studios, the strategy title is set in a sci-fi universe and features strategic turn-based combat and in-depth empire building.

Check out an announcement trailer above, which comes with the following description:

Emerge from the cosmic dark age of a fallen galactic empire to craft a new future for your people. Explore the planetary ruins and encounter other surviving factions that have each evolved in their own way, as you unravel the history of a shattered civilization. Fight, build, negotiate and technologically advance your way to utopia, in a deep single player campaign, on random maps and against friends in multiplayer.

Here are Planetfall‘s key features, as per Paradox:

Strategic Turn-Based Sci-Fi Combat: Perfect your combat strategy in intense turn-based battles that offer tactical challenges, a large cast of races, units with customisable weapons, and destructible environments.

Perfect your combat strategy in intense turn-based battles that offer tactical challenges, a large cast of races, units with customisable weapons, and destructible environments. Discover a Rich Science Fiction World: Uncover the history of the fallen galactic empire as you explore lush landscapes, and experience the emergent story. Encounter NPC factions and rival houses, and discover hidden technologies that can strengthen your society and give you advantage over enemies.

Uncover the history of the fallen galactic empire as you explore lush landscapes, and experience the emergent story. Encounter NPC factions and rival houses, and discover hidden technologies that can strengthen your society and give you advantage over enemies. Planetary Empire Building: Create your own unique House, and build prosperous colonies through economic specializations of planetary sectors and governing doctrines.

Create your own unique House, and build prosperous colonies through economic specializations of planetary sectors and governing doctrines. Multiple Paths to Victory: Achieve your end goals through conquest, diplomacy or doomsday technologies. Engrossing options with NPC factions and rival Houses won’t make the decisions easy!

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.