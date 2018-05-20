BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Phantom Field Edition Announced for Europe

Following the announcement of a European release date for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Rice Digital announced that it’ll be exclusively selling the game’s Phantom Field Edition (pictured above) in the region upon launch. Here’s what it includes:

A copy of the game

An Official artbook

An Official Soundtrack CD

A premium poster set of 4 characters in a protective box

A high-quality messenger bag

Preorders for the £79.99 edition are now live.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s online beta ends today in Europe, following which a standard demo will be available that features four lead playable characters. The demo will be available until June 22, when the game officially releases.

For more on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, check out our previous coverage and an overview below.

Everyone’s favourite fighting games are coming together in the dream collaboration of BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE! Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned veteran, you can join the fray in this unprecedented team-up! Enjoy unique match-ups from RWBY, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth and BLAZBLUE! Experience the ultimate anime 2D fighter in versus or co-op!

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will first release in Japan and Asia on May 31, followed by a North American release on June 5.