Acclaimed Hand-Crafted Puzzle Game, Gorogoa, Coming to Consoles This Week

Developer Jason Roberts and publisher Annapurna Interactive have announced that their award-winning puzzle game, Gorogoa, will be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, May 22.

First released last December for Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, the beautiful hand-crafted title won numerous accolades and earned positive user reviews.

Gorogoa follows the story of a boy and his encounter with a mysterious creature while exploring various themes including religion.

You can check out a launch trailer above and an official overview below.

Winner of Debut Game at the 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, as well as Best Mobile Game and the Innovation Award at the GDC 2018 Choice Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts. UNIQUELY IMAGINATIVE PUZZLES

The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex. GORGEOUSLY HAND-DRAWN GAMEPLAY

Jason Roberts created thousands of meticulously detailed hand-drawn illustrations, encompassing the impressive scope of Gorogoa’s personal narrative. A NEW KIND OF STORYTELLING

Gorogoa isn’t just a game – it’s a work of art, expressing itself through soulful, charming illustrations and distinguished puzzle mechanics.

For more on Gorogoa, check out its official website.