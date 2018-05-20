NBA Playgrounds 2 Delayed Less Than a Week Before Launch

Saber Interactive has announced that its arcade basketball game, NBA Playgrounds 2, won’t be releasing on May 22 as originally planned.

In a Facebook post this past week, the developer asked fans to be patient and promised more information “soon.” No new release window has been provided but we’re told that the developers are working on taking things to a new level.

Saber wrote:

We’ve got some news to share, but we want to start by saying ‘good things come to those who wait.’ There are exciting things brewing with the NBA Playgrounds franchise that we think will take arcade basketball to new levels. We can’t tell you everything now, but we can tell you that this means our launch date of May 22nd will be moved out. Please be patient with us, we promise that NBA Playgrounds 2 will be better than ever. We’ll have more details to share soon.

NBA Playgrounds 2 was announced this past April just a day after its existence was leaked by a rating published on the Australian Classification Board’s website. The game is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and will come with a roster of over 200 current and retired NBA players alongside new modes.

[Source: NBA Playgrounds (Facebook)]