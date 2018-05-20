New Overwatch Deathmatch Map’s Based on the Remains of the Nabataean Kingdom, Check It Out

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled Overwatch‘s new deathmatch map, Petra, which will release this week as part of the game’s anniversary event.

Based on the remains of the Nabataean Kingdom’s capital city located in Jordan, the map comes with a unique terrain that includes deadly cliffs, caverns, and passageways. Check out a trailer above, and an official overview below.

A group of archaeologists have begun an excavation and preservation project among the ruins of Petra, a new Deathmatch map that puts all heroes on their own, facing off against one another until one hero scores enough eliminations to win the match. Take in Petra’s majestic views, from high vistas to twisting passageways and deep caverns. Travel along deadly cliffs, but be careful to not fall off! A dilapidated bridge stretches across the map, and the ground underneath it can crumble away to reveal a lethal pit. Hopping on a green jump pad will boost you up to Petra’s higher levels and unlock new strategic possibilities for you.

Overwatch‘s anniversary event goes live on Tuesday, May 22, and brings with it cosmetics new and old. Players can also partake in competitive deathmatches in Petra for ranks and leaderboards.

We’ll update our readers when the event goes live.