PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: May 22 – Time to Become Human

Big week for PS4 new releases, as gamers will be treated to Dark Souls: Remastered, Detroit: Become Human, PixelJunk Monsters 2, and Space Hulk: Deathwing. PSVR owners will get into enjoy a trip into the world of One Piece, and Vita owners finally get a chance at Stardew Valley.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Vita

7’sCarlet (Digital) – Out 5/25

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Digital) – Out 5/24

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX (Digital) – Out 5/24

Stardew Valley (Digital, Cross Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May and June in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.