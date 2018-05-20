El Shaddai Creator’s The Lost Child Gets New Story Trailer

NIS America has released a new trailer for El Shaddai spiritual successor The Lost Child, showing some English dialogue. The following description accompanies the video:

Hayato and Lua run into some unexpected strangers. Occult journalist, Hayato Ibuki, encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture celestial and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific monsters and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of the our world…

In case you missed it, the game comes with the following features:

Mythology Unbound — Features 50+ entities from myths and legends to capture, each with 3 unique forms to progress through!

There are more than 250 skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals.

Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 99 floors of deathly dangers!

The Lost Child will release on June 19, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.