Anima: Gate of Memories, The Nameless Chronicles Announced for This Summer

Anima Project is back with a new action-RPG set in their Anima: Gate of Memories universe, Anima: Gate of Memories, The Nameless Chronicles. In case you weren’t sure it was in the same Gate of Memories world, it’s right there in the title to assure you.

The protagonist this time around is a former villain of the first game, Nameless. Please note that Nameless is the protagonist, but not the hero. This takes place during the events that started the first game, but it’s all told from the perspective of an enemy.

BadLand Publishing described The Nameless Chronicles experience as the following:

We will put ourselves in the shoes of “Nameless,” an immortal who has assumed different identities throughout history, and his quest to find death after thousands of years in the world. In Nameless Chronicles we will learn details of the life of “The Nameless One,” what moves him, and we will embody many of his past lives.

Anima creator Carlos Blas said,

Nameless Chronicles started out as just a little story, just another chapter in a story that grew and grew into something huge. Something we’re proud of. The three members of our studio have given everything we got to make a game like this. Now, we are eager for people to enjoy the adventures of the Nameless One and see the world through their eyes.

The Nameless Chronicles will still feature the same hack-and-slash styled combat from its predecessor and many of the traditional RPG elements, such as exploration and character evolution through experience points.

The publisher also emphasized that while The Nameless Chronicles has plenty of references for players of the first title, playing it is not a requirement for jumping into this installment. They promise that this Anima is “a totally new and different adventure.” Well, if it’s totes new then totes sign me up.

Anime: Gate of Memories, The Nameless Chronicles will release June 19, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.