Creative Director of Kingdom Come: Deliverance Cancels Speaking Engagement After Serious Insults

According to the founders of the Gamelab Barcelona 2018 conference, Daniel Vavra – the creative director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance – has canceled a speaking engagement he had at the conference due to “serious insults through social networks” that the director has been allegedly receiving.

I am sorry to inform that @DanielVavra has cancelled his talk at #Gamelab2018 after receiving serious insults through social networks. We respect his decission but we are sorry to miss his interesting insights about the development of one of the best European games this year. 😞 — Ivan Fernandez Lobo 🔭 #Gamelab2018 (@ivanfdezlobo) May 21, 2018

“We respect his decision but we are sorry to miss his interesting insights about the development of one of the best European games this year.” said Ivan Fernandez, one of the event’s founders. There’s been no word on what kind of insults Vavra has been receiving, but due to his past support of Gamergate and the recent launch of his game, he’s been the subject of a lot more press than he’s ever been, which will always result in more people flocking to him on social media.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. The sheer scope and ambition comes with a number of silly bugs that are far from realistic, and some quests can be impacted. It’s a hard game where taking risks (and stupid mistakes) can mean a lot of wasted time. The slow burn can be agonizing when you are 15 hours in and barely feel like you’ve made progress, but suddenly simple and intimate victories are made rewarding. Succeeding in sweet-talking one person, intimidating another, or finding a clever and tricky way to complete an objective often feels more rewarding than becoming a powerhouse and solving every problem with a sword. As much as the game frustrates, it frustrates by design and intention. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Come was wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now.

[Source: COGConnected]