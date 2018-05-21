Vegito and Zamasu Headed to Dragon Ball FighterZ Next Week

Earlier this year, a leaked batch of upcoming DLC for Dragon for Dragon Ball FighterZ was found, revealing that characters like Zamasu, Vegito (SSGSS), Goku (base form), Vegeta (base form), Android 17 (Dragon Ball Super), and a new version of Cooler. Now, Bandai Namco has confirmed that two of those characters will be making their way to the game next week, when SSGSS Vegito and Fused Zamasu make their way to the game on May 31.

A new battle of gods is about to begin in Dragon Ball FighterZ…Here come SSJSS Vegito and a sneak peek of the dramatic scene with Fused Zamasu!

Both Fused Zamasu and SSGS Vegito DLC will be available on the 31st of May as stand-alone or in the FighterZ Pass. pic.twitter.com/2tkWjuN0ln — BANDAI NAMCO Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) May 21, 2018

Both characters will be available as stand-alone additions or part of the FighterZ Pass, so all players will be able to get them should they want to. There have been no pricing details released just yet, but generally, fighters are released for $5 individually, so don’t expect that much of a chance next week. For even more on the 2D fighting game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

FighterZ also includes a simplistic Arcade Mode that sees you doing battle against increasingly difficult teams of AI. Your results effect the path you take on the mode’s grid, moving to higher or lower difficulty routes after each match. As fun as the mode is, my only issue concerns the consistency of the challenge. I would almost defeat an opponent in one instance to then be pummeled by them in the ensuing rematch and the same goes for the somewhat inconsistent difficulty spikes between rounds. Throughout all the game modes, you’ll be earning Zeni which can be used to purchase Z Capsule packs that include cosmetic items like additional lobby characters and title cards. If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Regardless, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy addition to the anime’s long-running line of fighter adaptations.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.