Epic Games Will Provide $100,000,000 to Fortnite Esports Prize Pools

Earlier today, Epic Games announced that it would be providing $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for various Fortnite competitions. With Fortnite taking over the video game world more and more with each passing day, it was only a matter of time before it began to cross into the esports scene, and that time seems to be now.

Along with the $100,000,000, Epic Games also promised that it would be getting behind competitive play “in a big way,” but will be taking a different approach to things. “We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game.” they said in an announcement on their site.

No other details regarding how they plan on running any tournaments or what will happen in the first year of competitive play, but with $100,000,000 being provided, it’s hard to see Epic Games not putting their absolute all into the initiative. While the company didn’t have much to say today, they did announce that competitive structures and eligible platforms would be revealed in the coming, so make sure to stay tuned.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the latest patch notes for the newest update to Fortnite before you head out and start practicing. You can check some of the patch notes out below:

BATTLE ROYALE WEAPONS + ITEMS Added Epic and Legendary Burst Assault Rifles. Can be found in Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Does 32 / 33 damage (Epic / Legendary). Uses Medium Ammo. Uses the same damage fall-off ranges as other Assault Rifles.

Added a new foraged item: Apples Consuming an Apple will grant 5 health (up to 100). Can uncommonly be found around certain trees throughout the map.

Impulse Grenade drop rate has been increased by 5%.

Suppressed Submachine Gun Damage increased by 3. Common is now 20 (was 17). Uncommon is now 21 (was 18). Rare is now 22 (was 19). Increased Accuracy reset speed by 25%. This will decrease the penalty during continuous fire. Increased Damage fall-off range. Fall-off begins at 28 meters (was 24 meters). Damage reduced to 85% at 47.5 meters (was 80% at 35 meters). Damage reduced to 75% at 70 meters (was 65% at 50 meters). Damage reduced to 65% at 250 meters.

Damage Trap Decreased Damage from 125 to 75. Reset Time decreased from 6 seconds to 5 seconds.

Remote Explosives They will now damage all structures within range, whether or not they are visible from the explosion center. Damage radius and throw distance have been increased. Delay between sequential explosions has been reduced from 0.25 seconds to 0.175 seconds. Delay before detonating a charge or throwing another one has been reduced from 0.75 seconds to 0.15 seconds.

Removed the delay between swapping to a grenade and the ability to aim it. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Remote Explosives could destroy the meteor in Dusty Divot.

Assault Rifles no longer appear to eject multiple bullet casings per shot.

Fixed an issue preventing players from using the Launch Pad when multiple players activated it at the same time.

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: Epic Games]