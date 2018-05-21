Jetpacks Are Coming to Fortnite According to Leaked Files

Fortnite just keeps on coming with its wacky new content – if datamined files are to be believed, that is. Say hello to Fortnite jetpacks, which are rumoured to be sending players up, up and away in tandem with a brand-new Limited Time Mode for Fortnite Week 5.

In what could only be described as potentially one of the biggest changes to the way we play the world’s most popular game, it appears that leaked files (courtesy of FNBR Leaks) are adding fuel to the fire for one of Fortnite’s most requested features.

Speaking of fuel, if you want to get ahead in the jetpack game, you’re going to want to keep an eye on that gauge. The description for Close Encounters, a Limited Time Mode that combines our two favorite things: jetpacks and shotguns, hints as much: ‘Close Quarters Combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks! If you find a jetpack, double-tap the jump button to take off. Keep the button down to apply thrust. Make sure to land before it runs out of fuel!’

While that all but confirms jetpacks will not be coming to Fortnite’s main Battle Royale mode for the foreseeable future, it’ll certainly serve as a fun way to kill a few hours if you’re tired of getting sniped for the hundredth time by a John Wick skin in Tilted Towers.

As of writing, nothing has been confirmed by Epic, but expect jetpacks (as well as the Limited Time Mode) to fly on in during the week commencing May 22, should the leak hold weight.

[Source: IGN, FNBR on Twitter]