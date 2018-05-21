Sizes of Persona 3, 4, and 5 Dancing on PlayStation 4 Have Been Revealed

The fan-anticipated rhythm spinoff games, collectively known as Persona Dancing series, are getting released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan this Thursday on May 24. And the sizes of each game on the PS4 have been revealed. If you’re getting all of them you will need at least 22.48 GB of free space. You can check the details right below:

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night – 8.67 GB

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – 5.17 GB

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – 8.64 GB

Before Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night come out, Persona 4: Dancing All Night started this spinoff series when it was released for PlayStation Vita on June 25, 2015.

The PlayStation 4 version of P4D is new, though, as it will be released through special bundles simultaneously with P5D and P3D. The only way that is currently known to get it is to purchase the Persona Dancing Allstar Triple Pack, which is available physically or digitally through the Japanese PlayStation Store. Atlus currently does not have plans to sell the PS4 version of P4D separately.

Although P4D on Vita was eventually released in North America on September 29 and Europe on November 6 in the same year, Atlus has not announced localizations for any of these PS4 Persona Dancing releases yet as of this writing.

In the coming days after the games have been released, P3D and P5D will receive more additional DLC characters such as Theodore, Lavenza, Labrys, Sho Minazuki, Shinjiro Aragaki, and Goro Akechi.

[Source: Twitter]