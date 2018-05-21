PSN User Permanently Banned For Claiming His Dad Works For Sony

If there is one thing Sony cannot abide, it is claiming to have affiliation with Sony when that simply isn’t true. As reported by SegementNext, when one PSN user claimed his “dad works at Sony,” he received a stern email from Sony explaining that making such claims is against the PlayStation Network code of conduct. PSN user Hamad Jalalie was playing Fortnite when he received an angry email from another player accusing him of hacking. After some back and forth and the second player threatening to report Jalalie directly to Epic, Jalalie sent the fated message that would get him banned.

“bahahahahaha my dad works at Sony he will get u banned.” Not only is this a dumb and childish threat to make, but it goes against Sony’s code of conduct. Jalalie received a message shortly after this interaction explaining that pretending to be able to be or to be able to influence employees of Sony or any partners is not allowed and grounds for a permanent ban.

We are writing to inform you that your account has been permanently banned. We have made this decision based on your online activity in the message. Pretending to be, or by association able to influence, an employee of Sony, its affiliates or 3rd party partners is against our code of conduct. You will no longer be able to access online multiplayer, PlayStation Store and other network features. Your account will not be reinvested at any point. We take the decision to ban an account very seriously, and we only do so after one of our moderators has carefully analyzed the situation. PlayStation Support, therefore, can not overturn this moderation decision. Yours sincerely,

SIEE Moderation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s a bit of poetic justice as the one trying to scare the other user was the one PSN user banned for making such claims. Things got turned on his head and he finds himself with a permanently banned PSN account, unable to access online multiplayer, PlayStation Store, or any other network features.

Do you think Sony’s reaction to the situation is justified? While what Jalalie did was definitely against the code of conduct, did Sony take the right course of action by moving immediately to a permanent ban? Without knowing the rest of the context for the conversation, it’s hard to say if there were any other factors that led to this decision, but it’s clear that Sony isn’t playing around when comes to violations in their code of conduct.

[Source: SegmentNext]

