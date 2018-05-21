Rage 2 Using Just Cause Engine, Not id Tech

At the moment, Rage 2 is one of the most talked about upcoming games. Bethesda Softworks raised the curtain on that project a week ago and everyone’s been chitchatting about the game since. Personally, I have to admit I was almost convinced that the developers will be utilizing id Tech for the Rage 2 engine. Clearly, I was wrong there.

Today, we’ve learned that the upcoming multiplatform shooter is being powered by the Avalanche engine. Check it out:

It’s Apex – Avalanche Open-World Engine. — Christofer Sundberg (@CHSundberg) May 15, 2018

Of course, there’s absolutely no doubt that id was once a dominant force when it comes to 3D engines – think Quake series and Doom 3. That was way back, but these days id Tech 6 is being used to propel other contemporary shooters including Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and, oh yes, the latest Doom game. But that’s not all; the previous edition of the engine, id Tech 5, had powered Dishonored 2 and The Evil Within.

On the other hand, The Avalanche engine has already proved its worth in other open-world games. For starters, Just Cause (three games in total) and 2015’s Mad Max were powered by a version of Avalanche.

Just in case you missed the news, Rage 2 is going to feature “Games as A Service” and best of all, no freakin’ lootboxes.

You can expect Rage 2 to hit stores some time during 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

[Source: Shacknews]