Sega Teases a Possible Sonic Racing Game Details Coming Soon

An official live stream last week confirms that more details on the next Sonic Racing game. The game was teased at SXSW last March 2018.

Aaron Webber, a guy from Sega’s social media and PR team said something about this:

A lot of you have been waiting for news and information, and you’re very curious about what that title was that we teased back at South by Southwest, and at least in the near future, you might be hearing some more news and information about that. So hey, that’s coming up. Get ready. It’s on the horizon.

As E3 comes closer and closer, it’s possible that a reveal will take place and will give more details on this game. Webber said that Sega will give out more information on their E3 plans soon, and there will be more “cool stuff to talk about.”

At SXSW two months ago, Sega also announced Sonic Mania Plus. This game is an updated version of their 2D retro Sonic game released a year ago. The company also revealed a new animated series based on the original Sonic Mania in this event, right before teasing the mystery Sonic Racing game. The last racing game was Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, originally released in 2012. The last racing game had a cult following, and was considered as one of the best kart games released at that time.