Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Next Operation Happens in an Expansive Italian Villa

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be having one of their largest content updates, Operation Para Bellum. Now, more details on the new content are here, which features two new defending operators named Maestro and Alibi. Para Bellum also comes with a new map called Villa, set in an Italian countryside setting.

The Year Three Season Two update also bring about tons of innovations into the game. These include a new inter gadget, operator speed adjustments, and other various other gameplay adjustments. Also, the all-new Pick and Band setting will be coming, a feature that will greatly affect multiplayer.

More information about the update available below:

New operator, Alibi, is an undercover infiltration specialists in the Italian Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.) unit. She is a cunning adversary with a gift for infiltrating dense networks of organized crime. Alibi is notable for her deployable Hologram, a mechanism that makes it difficult for enemies to positively identify her from her incredibly realistic projections. New Operator, Maestro, is another member of the Italian, Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.) and participated in joint operations in Iraq, earning a facial scar from a roadside IED. Maestro is notable for his remote access turret, which is also bulletproof, capable of seeing through smoke, and able to fire low powered-laser beams. Operation Para Bellum will also introduce the Pick & Ban system. This feature provides an extra layer of strategy between teams, as each side tries to counter their opponents’ picks during the banning phase. Players can even anticipate a thrilling twist at the last moment, when teams swap Operators for the unexpected 6th Pick. Additionally game updates include: Deloyable Bullet Proof Cameras

New Counter Defuser Animation

Dropshotting Adjustments

Weapon Sight Misalignment Adjustments

New Observation Tool Management

Operator Speed Adjustments

Echo Buff

Clubhouse Map Buff

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is out now for the PlayStation 4. Operation Para Bellum will be up by June 2018.