Agony Trailer Shows Endless Torment and New Agony Mode

If you’re looking for an utterly scary and completely disturbed video game experience, then you should look no further than Agony. The last trailer we’ve seen gave us a sample of the game’s storyline, and yeah, guess what, that was disturbing too. Today, we were given a peek at the so-called Agony Mode.

Make no mistake, Agony isn’t for the fainthearted. It’s an “M” rated game (properly “M” rated, you might say). From what was shown of the game so far, there’s going to be violence, blood and lots of it. All sorts of spine-tingling horrors await around every corner.

As far as the game itself is concerned, players are given the ability to control people. Players can also possess simple-minded demons as well as they walk the path of torment and terror. You explore and interact with other tormented souls that are in the same hellish boat as you are. According to the creators of Agony, there’s only one way out of HELL, and it requires you to meet up with mystical Red Goddess. Hm, that does sound rather creepy and rather agonizing.

The latest trailer demonstrates what the developers are referring to as Agony Mode. Have a look below:

Developer Madming and publisher PlayWay are saying that Agony, the highly anticipated horror game is set to launch on May 29, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can visit the game’s official website for more info.