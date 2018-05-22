CoD YouTuber Works Out Size of Black Ops 4 Battle Royale Map

There are several things we already know about Treyarch’s upcoming multiplatform shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. We know that the hugely anticipated shooter won’t have a single-player mode. In addition, we also know that the game will have a battle royale mode and we’ve even learned more details about it.

Gamers, especially hardcore CoD players, continue to be curious about the new game and the new mode. Questions that keep popping up are: how big is the map? People also want to know how many players will be supported in that particular mode (map).

Treyarch is still keeping a lot of things under wraps, although they did uncover that the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 battle royal map is 1500 times the size of Nuketown (an insanely popular Call of Duty map). This was first brought up during the game’s reveal event on May 17 – we attended the event, so check out what happened there. Anyway, following the event the eager CoD community has been trying to figure out what “1500 times the size of Nuketown” denotes – and if that compares to the maps in games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite.

Using mathematics, extremely popular CoD YouTuber Drift0r has evidently figured out an estimated size of the map. According to this estimate, the map is only slightly smaller than Fortnite‘s map. Incidentally, Dritfor’s channel is mostly focused on CoD weapon analysis.

The YouTuber first returned to Black Ops 3‘s Nuketown map to discover a reference point and utilizing weapon ranges he was able to work out a unit of measurement. For instance, the Razorback SMG deals 30 damage up to 19 meters, and for anything below 19 meters, it will dish out 29 damage. Step by step, he was closer to the estimated size of the new map. To learn more, just watch the video below:

[Source: EuroGamer]